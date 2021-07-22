Sky Cams
Savannah Voice Festival set to return in August

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a year of virtual performances, the Savannah Voice Festival is finally making its return to the Hostess City.

The 9th season of the festival kicks off in just a few weeks.

“All the artists involved are chomping at the bit to make music in front of an audience again. We’ve been singing into cameras like this for a whole year and a half, and it’s not as communal as music should be, so we’re really excited,” said Chad Sonka, Education Outreach Coordinator for the Savannah Voice Festival.

Sonka could not be more thrilled about “LIVE,” the theme for this year’s season.

“This is really a love letter to the city of Savannah. The voices are coming back and making music in our musical home, the Hostess City of Savannah,” Sonka said.

The two week festival features performances in a variety of genres. Here are some of the highlights.

“Even after a year and half of quarantine we’re presenting two operas this summer. There’s also a world premier. Our composer in residence, Michael Chang’s sequel to the Cinderella Story, called Royal Feast, a community opera we did with Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts.”

These shows bring together talent from all over the world.

“We have a singer coming from Argentina, singers from New York, singers all along the East Coast, just excited to have all of us together again,” Sonka said.

All together again, on stage, bringing their gifts to the community.

“We offer everything - opera , musical theater, song. So, when you come to the Savannah Voice Festival, you’re going to get a little bit of flavor of all the flavors you love that will satiate you,” Sonka explained.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival which runs Aug. 8-22, 2021.

For more information, click here.

