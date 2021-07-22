Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Spotty morning showers followed by scattered afternoon downpours

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a warm and humid start to Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the area through the morning commute. It’s closer to 80° on the beach this morning.

The forecast is mostly dry this morning in Savannah, but a few downpours are roaming southwest of the Metro. Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 1 and 3 p.m. in most communities.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop around lunch-time or just after and increase through the afternoon. Storms will be slow moving and may produce street flooding in a couple places.

Friday is shaping-up to be a similar weather day with isolated to widely scattered - mainly afternoon - showers and thunderstorms.

Hotter weather builds in late in the work-week and it is forecast to get pretty toasty this weekend into early next week. Some communities may top-out in the upper 90s before all is said and done early next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday,

Cutter

