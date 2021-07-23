Bryan Co. students ready to return to normalcy this school year

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District will welcome back close to 10-thousand students in less than two weeks. Students said they aren’t ready for summer to end just yet, but they are excited for normalcy this year.

“It’s gonna change a lot because I get to see people’s faces because they had masks on,” said Richmond Hill Middle School Student Eliza Peterson.

“I’m extremely excited. You know, we’re ready to welcome back our 1,400 employees. We had 95 new teachers come back a couple days ago and we have our last day of new teacher orientation today and all of our employees come back on Monday,” said Bryan County Schools Superintendent Paul Brooksher.

Dr. Brooksher says the district encourages unvaccinated staff and students to wear masks, but they are optional. He said other than that, there won’t be any significant changes for Bryan County Schools this year.

“We’re excited since last year we had a lot of restrictions of like masks and social distancing,” said Richmond Hill Middle School Student Ella Peterson.

Students will eat together in cafeterias this year and the district’s free lunch program will continue even though last year it looked a little different.

“Not only were we feeding students at school, we were feeding students at home. Kuddos to our school nutrition program, our bus drivers, they were delivering meals. This time we’re gonna be feeding them all in our schools,” said the superintendent.

Dr. Brooksher asked parents to be patient for the first two or three weeks as they’re balancing bus routes. Before and after school programs will also continue as usual. He said they will release their COVID guidelines to parents this week.

“We’ll follow DPH [Department of Public Health] guidelines if someone actually does test positive. We have someone that takes care of our students, someone that takes care of our staff.”

He said last school year it took a team effort to make learning happen.

“It’s amazing how important community, teacher, students, parents, really when they work well together as a team what they can do. We really did have, I mean given everything and all the challenges...a successful school year.”

Dr. Brooksher said getting substitute teachers is a challenge for all school districts. This year, the district is working on compensating teachers for giving up their planning time to cover for other teachers.

The district can’t wait to bring all students back to buildings.

“We’re ready for ya. August 3rd, it’s comin’,” said Dr. Brooksher.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.