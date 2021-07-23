Sky Cams
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-23-2021

By Dave Turley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will remain near the area today into Sunday. This will keep us hot and muggy with a chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. Low pressure is forecast to develop along the stalled front just off the southeast coast. The low should move to the south into the weekend and possibly back into the Gulf of Mexico. Computer models do not bring any rain into our area right now but the rip current risk will increase. Rain chances remain low this weekend as temps warm into the 90s. Rain chances increase slightly next week as temps remain seasonable.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast today. The low will drift slowly this weekend and there is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Saturday: NE winds at 10-15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

