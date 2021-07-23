Evans Co. superintendent ready to welcome students back

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Evans County will return to school on Aug. 3 and some will get a chance to see their new high school for the first time.

The district’s superintendent said they are finishing the final touches on the building and can’t wait for students to see it.

“Very excited for the community to see the work that’s been done here,” said Evans County Schools Superintendent Marty Waters. “Beautiful facility and it’s certainly gonna be an asset to the community.”

The school district will return fully in-person and in anticipation of students filling classrooms, there’s something else they’re looking forward to that’s been missing.

“Just the anticipation of normalcy coming into this year is going to be a great motivator,” said Dr. Waters.

Dr. Waters says many students struggled with motivation during virtual learning so the district is working on a plan to fill in learning gaps.

“What we found in our community is 48% of our students don’t even have access to the internet,” he said. “A small percentage of our students did okay but the largest percentage of students on virtual, fell behind academically.”

Dr. Waters says he hopes students have a hunger to return and get back to a normal routine. The superintendent says they will continue to follow CDC guidance and working closely with the health department.

“We hope through our sanitation efforts and social distancing and educating folks that COVID is still here...that will mitigate a lot of those issues.”

The district is recommending masks and encouraging the vaccine for students and teachers, but they are not required.

“We are highly encouraging vaccination, but we also understand there are personal situations and choice.

He said there will only be an online option for students out of medical necessity. The district has chrome books for all students so they’re able to provide those if students need to quarantine.

“Virtual learning takes an incredibly disciplined student, a lot of infrastructure, and a lot of preparation in order for it to be successful.”

Waters says the district is also using CARES funding to employ seven permanent substitute teachers. They will be in school buildings everyday, so they are prepared if a teacher has to quarantine.

The district also has a complete staff of bus drivers. They are looking at a different bus routing system that’s been in the works for a few years that will run an elementary school route, including only elementary school students on the bus. There will also be a middle and high school route.

“By doing so we’re actual able to reduce a couple of the routes and make it more efficient. Increase social distancing on the bus so they’re not overcrowded.”

Dr. Waters said the district is also purchasing a larger-capacity bus this school year, which will allow for even more space.

