GDOT announces closures along I-16, including at I-95 ramp

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced a number of future closures for interstate lanes and ramps on I-16 eastbound and westbound between the I-16/I-95 Interchange and Chatham Parkway.

GDOT says these closures are are necessary for tree removal on I-16, widening activities for I-16, and work on the new I-16/I-95 Interchange bridges. All closures listed are weather permitted and times could change.

Daytime Closures

Monday, July 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

Monday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Tuesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Wednesday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

Wednesday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Thursday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Thursday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Friday, July 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157)

Friday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from to Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

Overnight Closures

Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-95 southbound to I-16 eastbound (Exit 99A) (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-95 southbound should continue past the I-16/I-95 Interchange, exit at SR 204 (Exit 94) turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-95 northbound, then take the I-16 eastbound ramp.

Monday, July 26, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Monday, July 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Tuesday, July 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98

Wednesday, July 28, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Wednesday, July 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Thursday, July 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Friday, July 30, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Friday, July 30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Saturday, July 31, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Intermittent right and left lane closures at the following locations

I-16 eastbound from Chatham Parkway (MP 162) to Dean Forest Road (MP 160)

I-16 westbound from Dean Forest Road (MP 160) to I-16 Chatham Parkway (MP 162)

I-16 eastbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

I-16 westbound at the I-16/I-95 Interchange

Saturday, July 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Double lane closures at the following locations

I-95 northbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100)

I-95 southbound @ I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98)

Additional project information is available here.

