Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Healthcare experts warn COVID-19 could become a constant presence like the flu

By Kaitlin Stansell
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As COVID-19 infections rise once again in South Carolina, some doctors warn we could be dealing with the coronavirus for years to come.

Dr. Michael Sweat, with the Medical University of South Carolina, believe we have missed out chance to eradicate COVID-19 from our lives because so many people around the world remain unvaccinated.

“Vaccination is our ticket out of this,” Sweat said.

He predicts the pandemic is shifting into an endemic, where COVID-19 will be a constant presence in our lives much like the flu.

“Because of the global burden of infection that’s out there, it’s going to be very tough to put the genie back in the bottle,” Sweat said. “This idea that...well it will eventually go away or it’s gone away, everything is back to normal…is just not going to happen. So, we need to think about our public health strategies, work on getting people vaccinated. We may likely need boosters in the future. So, I believe we are into an endemic stage, and it’s hard to take that in a way. It’s kind of like we were hoping we could get rid of this. Doesn’t mean we can’t manage it and get back to our lives though.”

Sweat suggested the focus should now be on managing COVID-19 infections, especially as schools prepare to reopen next month.

“One of the big issues on the horizon right now facing us, next month schools reconvene,” Sweat said. “The state government has limited mandating masks in schools.”

Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control are still working on their recommendations for classroom protections.

Meanwhile, Roper St. Francis Healthcare officials reported an increase in hospitalizations as case numbers rise once again.

“A couple of weeks ago you could count the number of people who had COVID in the hospital on one hand and now it’s taking four hands. That’s the way it’s going right now,” Dr. Robert Oliverio said. “We’re getting more lax and the virus is getting more infective. That’s a recipe for disaster. The best way to take care of that, the best way to turn this runaway train around, is to vaccinate.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
*
Redistricting committee hosting public hearings across Georgia