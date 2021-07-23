HHI town council approves land protection for Gullah community

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island town council passed two rules for land use, called “Family Compound” and “Family Subdivision,” on Tuesday.

The Gullah community and town of Hilton Head hope they both help protect native land going forward, which they say is the most important thing to continue their culture.

“Everything is about the land, it’s the heart of the community, it’s what we were raised to keep and preserve and save for future generations,” Historic Neighborhoods Preservation Administrator Sheryse DuBose said.

They hope it’s one step toward better protecting Gullah land. DuBose says the town’s next move will help the community in a different way.

Those next plans involve creating a Gullah market and allowing roadside signs for people selling seasonal items.

“It’s giving entrepreneurial opportunity for Gullah people as well as promoting the culture, because when you’re selling your wears, when you’re selling Gullah arts and crafts, you’re, you know, showing that this culture is prominent in this community,” DuBose said.

Two years ago, the town council set out a list of 16 top priorities to help the Gullah people. This week’s vote brought them to the halfway point on achieving those goals.

