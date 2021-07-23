Sky Cams
Hinesville Police offering behind-the-scenes look at traffic unit

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time, the Hinesville Police Department is giving residents an inside look at its Traffic Accident Investigation Unit.

The department is hosting a traffic enforcement seminar in response to several new traffic laws now in effect in Georgia.

One of the priorities of Hinesville Police Department is to reduce the number of traffic collisions. A corporal from the Traffic Accident Investigation Unit said most collisions in Hinesville are caused by drivers who follow another car too close, failing to yield and speeding in unsafe conditions.

If you’ve ever wondered how Hinesville police know you’re speeding or what tools they use to catch a wanted suspect.

Then the new Traffic Enforcement and Awareness Seminar is where you want to be Saturday afternoon.

“We’ll come out to the patrol vehicle, and I can show them some of the tools and equipment we have available to us,” Cpl. Michael Ramirez said.

“We’ll give them an overview of what our function is, what we’re looking to try to do with traffic enforcement. A lot of people think it’s to issue citations, when really what we’re trying to do is minimize traffic accidents,” Hinesville Police Assistant Chief Tracey Howard said.

New driving laws are now in effect for Georgians, such as Joshua’s Law, which makes driver’s training mandatory for 17-year-olds to get their license. Plus, a new law requiring drivers to give cyclists three feet of space.

Police will educate participants about these new laws and REMIND them of some they might have forgotten.

“Often you’ll find people who are riding side by side in a number one and a number two lane of traffic, going in the same direction, which is a violation of the law,” Assistant Chief Howard said.

Through education and hands-on demonstrations, Hinesville police hope to keep its streets and residents safe.

The Hinesville Police Department hopes residents take advantage of this unique opportunity. If you’re interested in attending the event, please click here for more information.

