Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, in connection with a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant. New York's attorney general Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich after investigators alleged a hostile work environment at their restaurants.(Source: David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

The probe looked into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich.

Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

