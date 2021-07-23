Sky Cams
Police, family still looking for answers one year after man killed in Garden City

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A homicide remains unsolved in Garden City.

Saturday will mark one year since Ronald Singleton Jr. was shot and killed while riding his bike. Nearly a year later, family members and police are pleading for answers that could help solve this case.

On July 24, 2020, police responded to a shooting on Oak Street near 4th Street in Garden City. That’s where they found 30-year-old Singleton dead due to gunshot wounds.

Police say Singleton was riding home on his bike when he was shot.

*(Garden City Police Department)

They’re still looking for a vehicle in connection to this homicide case.

Sgt. Roberto Rodriguez says they don’t have all the elements at this time to make an arrest. He also says they just want to help bring closure to his family.

“From all the evidence, we can tell he was randomly killed while riding his bicycle in the middle of the road. We want answers and we want to know why it happened and who did it and we want to be able to give it to the family. It’s been a year and unfortunately we haven’t been able to get those answers to them,” Sgt. Rodriquez said.

Sgt. Rodriguez says after five homicide cases in 2020, this is the only one they have not been able to close.

Police say this is an active investigation, but they need tips from the community. Sgt. Rodriguez says they’re trying to get information to positively identify someone and make an arrest.

If you have any information on this investigation, please call Garden City Police at 912-656-2715. You can also remain anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online at www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org; or submit a tip using Tip411 by sending an anonymous tip by texting keyword GARDENCITY to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.

