Savannah Children’s Choir names new executive, artistic director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Children’s Choir announced its new executive director and he’s a familiar face many families in the community know well.

Gif Lockley, former longtime principal of Savannah Arts Academy, will take on the role. He will assume executive and artistic direction of the organization.

Lockley recently retired from Savannah Arts Academy after more than 10 years at the school.

Enrollment in the Savannah Children’s Choir is now underway, open to all children up to 7th grade. Rehearsals begin Monday, Aug. 23.

