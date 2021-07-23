Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police seeks public’s help identifying deceased person

*
*(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man found on the Eastside of Savannah earlier this month.

SPD says the man had no identification on him, but has several tattoos on his arms and chest area. One of the tattoos on his right arm reads Kelyn Marie 6 pounds 5 ounces.

If you have any information as to the identity of this person, please contact the Savannah Tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here and selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Old Dean forest Road near Dean Forest Road.
Old Dean Forest Rd. closed at Dean Forest Road due to shooting
GDOT announces closures along I-16, including at I-95 ramp
Savannah officer involved in shooting cited military experience in employment application
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.

Latest News

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held a Forward to School Expo to prepare students...
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah