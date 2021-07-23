Savannah Police seeks public’s help identifying deceased person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man found on the Eastside of Savannah earlier this month.

SPD says the man had no identification on him, but has several tattoos on his arms and chest area. One of the tattoos on his right arm reads Kelyn Marie 6 pounds 5 ounces.

If you have any information as to the identity of this person, please contact the Savannah Tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here and selecting “Submit Online Tip.”

