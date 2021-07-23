Tybee Island asking residents to report flooding for plan to get it under control

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last month or so the City of Tybee Island has been asking residents to report areas where they see a lot of flooding. This is all a part of their plan to get it under control.

The project manager says that areas like on the south end are known to be more flood prone. He says it’s because it’s where the island is naturally lower. At times, he says water can be about ankle deep.

“Less sunny day flooding, less nuisance flooding, less flooding after a rain like yesterday,” said Alan Robertson, Project Manager for Tybee Island Geosurvey.

These are things Robertson says he hopes the plan will make happen. The project is a partnership with UGA to gather information from residents on flooding hotspots, erosion, marsh die off, and marine debris.

“Tybee acknowledges that it needs to start facing these issues now, which is why we’re also undertaking a master storm water management plan to identify all of these areas and develop an array of options the city council can approve to mitigate this.”

Robertson says they want residents to send pictures of flooding through an app. On the app, they can mark issues on a map and make comments. So far, he says they’ve gotten about 80 responses and some are duplicates.

“14th Street parking lot on the beach side will flood really quickly. In fact, if you look around today, that last rain was yesterday late afternoon, there’s still some puddling here.”

Other areas Robertson says are frequently being marked are Miller and Lewis Avenue where the marsh sits on either side of sections of the road. Robertson says Tropical Storm Elsa reinforced what they already knew.

“You can’t prevent hurricane flooding, but you can recover more quickly from hurricane flooding if you have developed the right infrastructure in the right places.”

Robertson says their final report is due in April and it’ll take time to assess all of the responses the survey gets, but he’s hopeful it’ll help in the long run.

“We’re looking at both a green infrastructure, which will be the use of nature-based remedies and gray, which would be bigger pipes, bigger pumps in combination to help alleviate that flooding.”

Robertson encourages residents to keep taking pictures of these areas. He says even if there are repeat entries, it’s okay because it raises the importance of the areas needing attention.

If you are a Tybee resident, you can find information about where to submit a response by emailing jgambill@uga.edu.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.