Hot, mostly dry weather continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a beautiful sunny day across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s for many communities, feeling like the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Temperatures hold in the 80s through dinnertime with a comfortable onshore breeze providing a bit of ventilation.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 8PM to 11PM. High tide is around 9:30PM, with water projected to reach Minor Flood Stage at 9.5′. Water could approach Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski but should not impact traffic.

Tybee Tides: 9.5′ 9:28PM I 0.6′ 3:58AM I 8.0′ 9:42AM

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 8PM -11PM. High tide is projected to just reach Minor Flood Stage of 9.5' at Fort Pulaski. pic.twitter.com/eVccp0wpdd — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 24, 2021

Temperatures fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s inland Sunday morning. We’ll see a few more clouds compared to Saturday, but it will still be a mostly dry day. Temperatures top out near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s during the afternoon. Other than a stray shower or two along the sea breeze, outdoor plans won’t be impacted by rain.

We’ll see rain chances bump up starting Monday morning, but most of the rain will remain to our south. Outside of those showers, temperatures will once again top out near 90 degrees during the afternoon. Tuesday presents a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms. The severe threat is low, but the atmosphere will be primed for a better chance to produce downpours that could lead to isolated flooding. For areas that don’t see rain Tuesday afternoon, heat index values will be near 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday, which could have our best coverage of rain this week. Drier and hotter weather builds in during the end of the week with isolated showers and highs in the low to mid 90s heading into the weekend.

Tropical Update:

A disorganized area of low pressure is hanging out about 200 miles offshore of Florida with a 60% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 48 hours. Most of the rain with this system should remain to our south as this low moves toward the Florida peninsula. Some of our southern communities could see a bit of rain from this low, especially if the track moves a bit north. There are no direct concerns for the Coastal Empire and Low Country. The rest of the Atlantic basin is expected to remain calm for the next five days.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

