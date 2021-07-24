House fire under investigation in Burton

BURTON, S.C., (WTOC) - An early morning house fire in Burton is under investigation.

According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house fire on Morrall Drive around 5:30 a.m. that reportedly had a person trapped inside.

Fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from the single wide mobile home when they arrived.

Officials say firefighters searched the home three times and determined no one was in the home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Burton fire investigators along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

