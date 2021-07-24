Sky Cams
Old Dean Forest Rd. closed at Dean Forest Road due to shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Old Dean Forest Road near Dean Forest Road is closed due to a shooting.

Multiple Pooler Police cars are on scene. Police tell us one person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

Pooler Police say this is an investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Stick with WTOC as we update this developing story.

