Old Dean Forest Rd. closed at Dean Forest Road due to shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Old Dean Forest Road near Dean Forest Road is closed due to a shooting.

Multiple Pooler Police cars are on scene. Police tell us one person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

Pooler Police say this is an investigation and no further information is available at this time.

