Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along for the ride.

The dangerous early morning chase began around 3 a.m. on Friday.

“They were transporting a patient and the EMTs were already en route to the hospital,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said.

According to investigators, the suspect was inside a car when he pulled in front of the ambulance and put on his brakes, causing the ambulance to stop.

That’s when the suspect allegedly got out of the car and fired shots at passing cars, according to the Houston Police Department. He then pointed the gun at the EMT driving the ambulance, forcing them to get out. The suspect then got behind the wheel and took off.

“The EMT in the back realized something was off and poked her head through the window and realized somebody was else driving. The suspect pointed the gun at that EMT,” Pena said.

At one point the suspect used the radio to talk to dispatchers.

“Can anybody hear me? I am trying to talk to the supervisor,” the suspect is heard saying to dispatchers.

Police managed to track the ambulance and get the suspect to stop and he was taken into custody.

The patient in the back was put into another ambulance and taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. As for the EMT, she is shaken up, but fine and is being hailed a hero for her calm under chaos.

“She did an outstanding job throughout the entire incident,” Pena said. “She remained focused on the patients need.”

The suspect is believed to have been on drugs at the time and does have a lengthy criminal history.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Old Dean forest Road near Dean Forest Road.
Old Dean Forest Rd. closed at Dean Forest Road due to shooting
GDOT announces closures along I-16, including at I-95 ramp
Savannah officer involved in shooting cited military experience in employment application
*
Savannah Police seeks public’s help identifying deceased person
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police
Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy
Detectives arrested the suspect after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1988 cold case murder of 8-year-old Ga. boy
Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility