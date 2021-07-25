10th annual Erk Russell Classic to return to Georgia Southern in August

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday would have marked Coach Erk Russell’s 95th birthday. The Georgia Southern legend will be honored again this year by high school football teams from around Georgia in the 10th annual Erk Russell Classic.

The event is set for August 21, 2021 and will feature the Macon County Bulldogs and Clinch County Panthers at 6:00 p.m. that night followed by the Blue Devils of Statesboro High School facing off with the Wayne County Yellow Jackets at 9:00 p.m. inside Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium.

The event is unique to Southeast Georgia and one of the only kickoff events outside of the Atlanta area.

“Other things going on up in north Georgia and the Atlanta area and all that, so down here, we’ve been doing the Erk Russell Classic for 10 years, get people in this area excited about football,” said Daryl Hopkins.

