Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and several organizations hosted “Books, Bikes and Badges,” a back-to-school block party. Sheriff John Wilcher said working with the community is how they serve and protect.

“The word is wow. We came together to make this a part of this community. Us, the county police, and I couldn’t stand here, it’d take me an hour to tell you all the sponsors we got,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher said they handed out 40 bikes, too many bookbags to count and they raffled off Six Flags tickets. An organizer says with all of the recent crime in Savannah, something positive was needed.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of joy because at the end of the day, it takes a community to make change. When the community comes together and unifies, just have fun like this, it’s just amazing,” said League of Brawn President Justin West.

