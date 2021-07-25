Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and several organizations hosted “Books, Bikes and Badges,” a back-to-school block party. Sheriff John Wilcher said working with the community is how they serve and protect.

“The word is wow. We came together to make this a part of this community. Us, the county police, and I couldn’t stand here, it’d take me an hour to tell you all the sponsors we got,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher said they handed out 40 bikes, too many bookbags to count and they raffled off Six Flags tickets. An organizer says with all of the recent crime in Savannah, something positive was needed.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of joy because at the end of the day, it takes a community to make change. When the community comes together and unifies, just have fun like this, it’s just amazing,” said League of Brawn President Justin West.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence at Old Dean forest Road near Dean Forest Road.
Old Dean Forest Rd. closed at Dean Forest Road due to shooting
GDOT announces closures along I-16, including at I-95 ramp
Savannah officer involved in shooting cited military experience in employment application
*
Savannah Police seeks public’s help identifying deceased person
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.

Latest News

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held a Forward to School Expo to prepare students...
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party
Bryan Co. students ready to return to normalcy this school year
Bryan Co. students ready to return to normalcy this school year