Hot and mostly dry Sunday ahead of a wetter pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s inland Sunday morning.

We’ll see a few more clouds compared to Saturday, but it will still be a mostly dry day. Temperatures top out near 90 degrees with heat index values in the mid 90s during the afternoon. Other than a stray shower or two along the sea breeze, outdoor plans won’t be impacted by rain.

Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 3:58AM I 8.0′ 9:42AM I 0.5′ 4:04PM

Sunday will be a hot one without much rain! pic.twitter.com/mkWATHFH4C — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 25, 2021

We’ll see rain chances bump up starting Monday morning, but most of the rain will remain to our south. Outside of those showers, temperatures will once again top out near 90 degrees during the afternoon. Tuesday presents a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms. The severe threat is low, but the atmosphere will be primed for a better chance to produce downpours that could lead to isolated flooding. For areas that don’t see rain Tuesday afternoon, heat index values will be near 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Wednesday, which could have our best coverage of rain this week. Drier and hotter weather builds in during the end of the week with isolated showers and highs in the low to mid 90s heading into the weekend.

Tropical Update:

A disorganized area of low pressure is hanging out about 180 miles offshore of Florida with a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 48 hours. Most of the rain with this system should remain to our south as this low moves toward the Florida peninsula. Some of our southern communities could see a bit of rain from this low, especially if the track moves a bit north. There are no direct concerns for the Coastal Empire and Low Country. The rest of the Atlantic basin is expected to remain calm for the next five days.

