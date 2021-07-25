Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

(WBKO)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County has announced its plans to reinstate a mask mandate for all county buildings beginning Monday, July 26, according to a series of tweets. The County cites rising case numbers of COVID-19 for the decision.

Liberty County’s Community Transmission Index (CTI) was 39 on July 8. By July 23, the County’s CTI had risen to 181, according to the Coastal Health District.

Anyone entering a Liberty County building will be required to wear a mask and undergo a mandatory screening for symptoms of COVID-19 beginning on Monday.

Liberty County employees will be required to social distance, and meetings will be held via digital communication media “where possible,” according to a tweet. All indoor recreation venues and spaces will be temporarily closed.

Vaccination rates in Liberty County remain low, according to the tweets. As of Sunday, July 25, 24 percent of Liberty County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid
Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario