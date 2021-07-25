Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County has announced its plans to reinstate a mask mandate for all county buildings beginning Monday, July 26, according to a series of tweets. The County cites rising case numbers of COVID-19 for the decision.

2/4 Due to this sharp upward trend and the dangerous Delta variant, the County has been forced to return to previously imposed guidelines for County buildings effective July 26, 2021. These include:



- Mandatory masking for all facilities

Mandatory screening of all patrons

Liberty County’s Community Transmission Index (CTI) was 39 on July 8. By July 23, the County’s CTI had risen to 181, according to the Coastal Health District.

Anyone entering a Liberty County building will be required to wear a mask and undergo a mandatory screening for symptoms of COVID-19 beginning on Monday.

Liberty County employees will be required to social distance, and meetings will be held via digital communication media “where possible,” according to a tweet. All indoor recreation venues and spaces will be temporarily closed.



- Distancing requirements for employees and groups

- Use of digital communication media where possible for meetings

- Temporary closure of indoor recreation venues and spaces



Vaccination rates for our County remain extremely low.

Vaccination rates in Liberty County remain low, according to the tweets. As of Sunday, July 25, 24 percent of Liberty County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

