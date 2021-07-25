McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s governor said while getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the right decision for him, other people reluctant to get the shot need to talk to friends, pastors and doctors and decide if it is best for them.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s comments this week came as statistics show both good news and bad news with the pandemic.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the past two weeks to about 410 cases a day and the rate shows no sign of slowing down.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That included 798 confirmed cases and 414 probable cases. Confirmed cases are detected through PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests. DHEC began listing the total number of cases, both confirmed and probable, recently, but their daily report still lists a breakdown.

Last week’s new case counts represented a 68% increase over the total from the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, the agency has confirmed 498,887 cases. The number of positive rapid tests, however, takes that total well above 600,000.

The most recent report confirmed three deaths in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 8,710.

The percent-positive rate from the latest batch of tests DHEC reported had risen to 12.1%. The state’s rolling seven-day average percent-positive rate was 8.0% as of Wednesday, the highest average since mid-February.

Most of the state, including all of the Lowcountry, is considered in a moderate incidence rate of new cases over the past two weeks. A moderate incidence rate is considered to be between 51 and 200 cases per 100,000 population. Charleston County, for example, has a 93.1 per 100,000 incidence rate, according to the latest DHEC data.

But Berkeley and Dorchester Counties have an even higher incidence rate. Berkeley County’s rate stands at 111 per 100,000 while Dorchester County’s stands at 127.8 per 100,000.

But health officials also announced Thursday that at least half of people in the state eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 53.4% of South Carolinians 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This milestone is encouraging, and we thank everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated. We are especially proud of our senior citizens, ages 65 and up, who account for more than a third of our state’s vaccinations. But we still have a lot of work to do,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said. “We encourage our younger residents to roll up their sleeve and get this life-saving vaccine so they can protect themselves, as well as family members who may have preexisting conditions and children who are too young to get vaccinated.”

But the same report shows that only 48.6% of South Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving the second dose of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DHEC says the state’s younger residents, those who are ages 20-24 and 12-19 respectively, are among the least vaccinated age groups. The agency reported “significant increases” in cases and hospitalizations among these younger age groups. It says the recent uptick in cases has been almost entirely among those who are not vaccinated.

McMaster and his wife, Peggy, both tested positive for COVID-19 back in December. The governor learned on Dec. 21 that he tested positive, a few days after Peggy McMaster tested positive.

The McMasters tested negative prior to attending a White House Christmas event in December and on Dec. 10 prior to meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Gubernatorial spokesman Brian Symmes said that while the state’s first lady was asymptomatic, the governor experienced “mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.” The governor received Monoclonal Antibody treatment based on advice from his personal physician.

The McMasters received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April.

In a social media post made that day, McMaster wrote, “To those who want a shot, get a shot.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.