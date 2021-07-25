International food festival coming to Richmond Hill

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said that La Casita Peruvian Restaurant was the sole organizer of the international food festival. Unity in the Community and the Richmond Hill History Museum are also organizers of the event.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill restaurant is helping organize an international food festival on September 12 at Thrive Early Learning Center. La Casita Peruvian Restaurant calls themselves “pandemic survivors” and just celebrated their one-year anniversary this weekend.

The restaurant’s owner said starting a new business during the pandemic was scary.

“I say what if we don’t have customers? I always come to God and say please protect us, protect to the people who are coming here and their family and everything. And I was filled, I was filled,” said La Casita Peruvian Restaurant owner Iris Sarria.

La Casita is a family-owned-and-operated restaurant. Sarria said so far, God has brought her family and business through the pandemic with more than she could ask for. Now, they want to help organize this festival that will bring attention to other ethnic restaurants who need to get the word out.

Sarria said so far one food truck and four restaurants have signed up for the event, but she hopes that number will grow. She said people who cook and sell authentic food from their homes are also welcome to participate, as long as they get a one-day license by August 12 from the health department.

“People from Richmond Hill need to know, who is the owner of this restaurant or that restaurant, or the people who work there. Richmond Hill needs to know, oh you can order something from Venezuela,” said Sarria.

The owner said this festival is not just open to businesses from Richmond Hill. They also welcome businesses from across Savannah to sign up too.

