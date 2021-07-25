Saint Leo University to host back to school event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, is set to host the 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event.

This event will help students get prepared for the upcoming school year with the supplies they need and in style. School supplies and a host of other prizes will be available on a first come, first-served basis.

Free services will also be provided at the event, including:

Manicures provided by the award-winning team at Image is Everything Nail Bar

Chair Massages for parents provided by Tr1be Naturals Wellness

Haircuts for young men provided by the team at SSP Cutz and “A Stone-Cold Look” salon

Blowouts, jumbo knotless braids, two feed in braids, silk press and natural twists (for boys and girls) provided by “A Stone-Cold Look”

The 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event will be Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Saint Leo University Savannah Center, located on 325 West Montgomery Cross Road.

Guests participating are asked to have a mask on when they enter the center and children must be present with their parents to pick up supplies.

