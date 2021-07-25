Saint Leo University to host back to school event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, is set to host the 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event.
This event will help students get prepared for the upcoming school year with the supplies they need and in style. School supplies and a host of other prizes will be available on a first come, first-served basis.
Free services will also be provided at the event, including:
- Manicures provided by the award-winning team at Image is Everything Nail Bar
- Chair Massages for parents provided by Tr1be Naturals Wellness
- Haircuts for young men provided by the team at SSP Cutz and “A Stone-Cold Look” salon
- Blowouts, jumbo knotless braids, two feed in braids, silk press and natural twists (for boys and girls) provided by “A Stone-Cold Look”
The 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event will be Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Saint Leo University Savannah Center, located on 325 West Montgomery Cross Road.
Guests participating are asked to have a mask on when they enter the center and children must be present with their parents to pick up supplies.
