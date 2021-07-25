Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Saint Leo University to host back to school event

Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, are set to host the 2nd annual “A...
Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, are set to host the 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event.(Saint Leo University- Savannah Center)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, is set to host the 2nd annual “A Fresh Start:  Back-to-School” event.

This event will help students get prepared for the upcoming school year with the supplies they need and in style. School supplies and a host of other prizes will be available on a first come, first-served basis.

Free services will also be provided at the event, including:

  • Manicures provided by the award-winning team at Image is Everything Nail Bar
  • Chair Massages for parents provided by Tr1be Naturals Wellness
  • Haircuts for young men provided by the team at SSP Cutz and “A Stone-Cold Look” salon
  • Blowouts, jumbo knotless braids, two feed in braids, silk press and natural twists (for boys and girls) provided by “A Stone-Cold Look”

The 2nd annual “A Fresh Start: Back-to-School” event will be Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Saint Leo University Savannah Center, located on 325 West Montgomery Cross Road.

Guests participating are asked to have a mask on when they enter the center and children must be present with their parents to pick up supplies.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

Latest News

Getting back to normalcy the goal for Montgomery Co. schools
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held a Forward to School Expo to prepare students...
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office hand out 40 bikes during back to school block party