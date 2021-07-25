Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash

Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois. Jas died in a crash involving a police SUV around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning at Price and Liberty Streets in downtown Savannah.

K-9 Jas with Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey.
K-9 Jas with Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey.(Savannah Police Department)

Jas began his career with Savannah Police in 2019, and he was trained as a patrol and drug dog. Jas has worked with Officer Jon Lindsey since March 2021 when Lindsey joined the K-9 unit. Together they were a part of Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team.

K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey were a part of SPD's SWAT Team.
K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey were a part of SPD's SWAT Team.(Savannah Police Department)

In their four months working together, Jas and Lindsey completed 37 arrests, including 26 felony arrests, 63 drug searches and three building searches. Their work led to the seizure of 121.15 grams of marijuana, 36.3 grams of meth, 284.3 grams of heroin, 26 guns, 10 vehicles and $10,218 in cash.

Lindsey was responding to a call when his police SUV was involved in a crash and overturned, according to Savannah Police. Jas was riding in the backseat of the SUV, which was designed to transport K-9s. Jas did not survive, and Lindsey did not receive serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

Savannah Police has asked the community to “keep Officer Lindsey and the Canine Unit in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is planning to add Jas’s name to the memorial dedicated to those who died in the line of duty at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Donations in honor of Jas can be made here.

A candid moment between K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey.
A candid moment between K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey.(Savannah Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
*
Redistricting committee hosting public hearings across Georgia