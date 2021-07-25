Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois. Jas died in a crash involving a police SUV around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning at Price and Liberty Streets in downtown Savannah.

K-9 Jas with Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey. (Savannah Police Department)

Jas began his career with Savannah Police in 2019, and he was trained as a patrol and drug dog. Jas has worked with Officer Jon Lindsey since March 2021 when Lindsey joined the K-9 unit. Together they were a part of Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Team.

K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey were a part of SPD's SWAT Team. (Savannah Police Department)

In their four months working together, Jas and Lindsey completed 37 arrests, including 26 felony arrests, 63 drug searches and three building searches. Their work led to the seizure of 121.15 grams of marijuana, 36.3 grams of meth, 284.3 grams of heroin, 26 guns, 10 vehicles and $10,218 in cash.

Lindsey was responding to a call when his police SUV was involved in a crash and overturned, according to Savannah Police. Jas was riding in the backseat of the SUV, which was designed to transport K-9s. Jas did not survive, and Lindsey did not receive serious injuries. The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol.

Savannah Police has asked the community to “keep Officer Lindsey and the Canine Unit in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is planning to add Jas’s name to the memorial dedicated to those who died in the line of duty at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Donations in honor of Jas can be made here.

A candid moment between K-9 Jas and Savannah Police Officer Jon Lindsey. (Savannah Police Department)

