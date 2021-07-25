SCCPSS holds Forward to School Expo to prepare students for in-person school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday the Savannah Mall was hustling and bustling as hundreds of people showed up for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Forward to School Expo.

“In a time where there were many Zoom, Google meetings, a lot of virtual meetings, and seeing our parents and students behind the screen, this has been refreshing,” said Derrick Butler, principal of Islands High School.

For some families at the Expo, it was the first time they got to visit with their child’s school staff face-to-face. Butler says he hopes families leave the event feeling comfortable about the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s an opportunity for our schools in our district to communicate with our parents what to expect in our Forward to School and we want to make sure that they are prepared for that transition,” said Butler.

“She was all virtual last year so we’re really interested in talking to the school and being in-person,” said parent Nicky Hamilton.

Hamilton says her daughter is heading into sixth grade. She says she wanted to come to get information about programs her daughter can get involved in this year.

“We’ve looked at some after school activities that they have, like Girls On the Run, to see if there’s stuff that she’d be interested in,” said Hamilton.

School staff say the biggest question parents have is about what their child’s school day is going to look like.

“They just want to know how we’re going to be doing things in the building. Our focus has been to move education forward and to do things in new and different ways. So we’re really embracing the opportunity to explain to parents the ways in which we’re going to reach our students and the ways in which we’re going to assist them throughout this year,” said Alfred McGuire, principal of Woodville Tompkins High School.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.