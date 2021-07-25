Tropical moisture moves in to start off the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hot and humid weather has a stronghold on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Temperatures hold in the 80s through dinnertime. We'll be mostly dry tonight, but rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/0Cx7sufknF — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 25, 2021

Despite a few more clouds than Saturday, we still aren’t seeing any rain to cool us off on Sunday. Temperatures remain in the 80s, feelings like the 90s through dinnertime. We’ll see cloud cover increase a bit overnight as a disorganized low pressure system gets a bit closer from Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Monday Tybee Tides: 4:45PM 0.6′ I 10:34AM I 7.7′ 4:53PM 0.5′

After a mild start in the 70s, temperatures warm to the upper 80s along with “feels like” temperatures in the 90s Monday afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers in the morning, with a better chance closer to the coast. Moisture increases during the afternoon, with spotty downpours moving onshore and advancing inland during the afternoon. These downpours could lead to temporary isolated street flooding as the low currently off the Atlantic coast moves onshore. A few showers linger into the evening, but the threat for downpours decreases after sunset.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet as tropical moisture continues to advect into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Go ahead and plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tropical downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Outside of the rain, temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.

Temperatures jump a few degrees above average by the end of the work week. pic.twitter.com/Eq2KjnWPI3 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 25, 2021

A slightly drier trend moves in briefly Thursday and Friday, with temperatures cranking up to the low to mid 90s. “feels like” temperatures will also likely top out near 100 degrees during the afternoon. Looking ahead to next weekend, typical afternoon showers and storms are likely with highs in the low to mid 90s, common as we exit July and move into August.

Tropical Update:

There is a disorganized area of low pressure about 150 miles southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. This low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone through Monday. We are not expecting great impacts locally, but the onshore wind will make offshore boating inconvenient along with increasing the risk for rip currents. Areas south of the Altamaha River have the best chance to see rain from this starting Monday, as spotty showers move onshore. There are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic right now but stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

