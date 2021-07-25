Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall

University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID, test negative or have recently had the disease before they can return to campus.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID, test negative or have recently had the disease before they can return to campus.

Students received notification of the new guidelines in a letter Friday.

Students who reside both on-campus and off-campus as well as faculty and staff must provide one of the following:

  • A negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test conducted no more than 10 days prior to their arrival on campus
  • Proof of a prior positive COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days
  • A completed COVID-10 vaccination record

Students who live on-campus will be required to provide the information relative to their respective move-in dates, the letter states. Students who live off-campus and faculty and staff must provide it by Aug. 18.

The letter states that projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests there will be surges in COVID-19 infection rates in the fall. It also confirms the Delta strain of the virus, which researchers say is more easily transmitted, has already been detected within the UofSC campus community.

“This is why we must continue to take this virus seriously and work together to reduce its spread by employing scientifically proven mitigation strategies, such as vaccination,” the letter states. “In alignment with guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so to protect yourself and others.”

Face coverings will be required in the Center for Health and Well-Being and the Thomson Student Health Center. Face coverings will also be required on shuttles, buses and other forms of university transportation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
*
Redistricting committee hosting public hearings across Georgia