5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this weekend when his SWAT team tried to rescue hostages held inside a San Joaquin Valley home by a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

Four other people, including the suspect, were also killed in the shootout.

The gunman had been previously arrested multiple times for domestic violence offenses.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says Deputy Phillip Campas was slain during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community northwest of Bakersfield.

The suspect has not yet been named publicly but authorities say there was a restraining order filed against him that prohibited him from having firearms and going to the home.

