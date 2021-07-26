Sky Cams
Appling Co. farmer hopes weather pattern continues until harvest time

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - They say, “when it rains, it pours.” That’s true for farmers this summer.

They’ve faced dry conditions, then wet conditions as they tried to plant their crops.

For many, this summer has been about extremes - from almost too dry to too wet. But farmers say they’ll take it so far.

Peanut plants sprawl across Will Smith’s field, thicker and greener than he’s seen in a long time. His family’s season started dry, but enough rain to get their peanuts and cotton planted. They’ve seen more than 12 inches of rain over the past six weeks or so.

In the ground, the peanuts have started to develop. Will and others hope conditions stay the same to give them a bumper crop at a time when prices have gone up.

“Commodities are up right now, which is a good thing. So, fuel, fertilizer, and everything else. So, it kind of washes out at the end of the year,” Smith said.

Even with recent rains, the ground has dried enough for tractors to get in the field and spray some of the chemicals they need to keep away insects and fungus.

He says a few more weeks with this weather, and they’ll be ready to start harvest.

