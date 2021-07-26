Appling Healthcare adjusts COVID-19 policies as case numbers rise

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area hospitals and other facilities have tightened restrictions on visitors again as COVID-19 case numbers start to rise again.

At Appling Healthcare, they say they’ve had to adjust visitation and other protocols as COVID case numbers change.

A new set of doors inside the Pavilion remind anyone but nursing home doctors or staff to go no further. Monday morning, they notified families of the 80 patients that they’ve halted visitation for at least two weeks.

A staff member tested positive Monday morning. They’ve gone back to weekly testing instead of once a month as a precaution to protect residents and hospital patients.

“They’re a vulnerable population and they live in a communal setting. Many of them are immuno-compromised, so the risk for infection is greater,” Director of Nursing Melina Edmund RN said.

Everyone who does enter the Pavillion or the rest of the hospital gets checked for COVID to head off any kind of spread. Locally, positivity rates went from 2.7 to 7.4 percent in one week.

“We’re not relaxing our screenings or precautions. This is truly a matter of life and death, and we’re treat it that way,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary Katherine McMahon said.

Edmund says Pavillion staff helped residents Facetime with families during the last lockdown and they’ll continue to do what they can to help everyone through the ordeal.

They say they’ll revisit their rules when case numbers drop back down.

