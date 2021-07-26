Bluffton mayor encourages vaccinations, no discussion on mask mandate recently

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton is one of the Lowcountry’s largest towns, with a population around 20,000 people.

Despite rising cases in the state, Mayor Lisa Sulka says concerns aren’t high enough yet to even talk about bringing back a mask mandate.

“The councils in the region have not really discussed it. I know the mayors and managers pretty much start a conversation if they see concerns anyway and we have not. I will probably make calls this week to the mayors to see their thoughts,” Mayor Sulka said.

She does want to encourage people in the town to get vaccinated though and knows the pain this virus can bring firsthand.

“I lost my dad, and I couldn’t tell him goodbye, because he got COVID. I know if he got the vaccine, he probably could have fended it off because he was a pretty healthy guy. So, it’s just people time out of their day to go do something, if you got your flu shot why aren’t going to go get this shot,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.