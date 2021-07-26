Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will move inland across south Georgia/north Florida today. This will help bring more clouds and scattered showers with isolated storms. Rain may be briefly heavy but rain chance decrease quickly after sunset. Impacts from the low remain very low but there will be increased rip current risk. The low will weaken over the area Tuesday but will still help produce mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms. Rain chances decrease Wednesday into Friday and temps will warm in the mid 90s. A colds front will stall to our north this weekend and swill help increase our afternoon rain chances.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: Low pressure near Jacksonville, Florida remains very disorganized and is forecast to move inland today. There is a 30% chance that it becomes tropical before landfall but impacts on us remain minimal.

Marine Forecast: Today: E winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 10-15 kt becoming S after midnight. Seas 3-4 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 3 ft.

