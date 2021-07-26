Sky Cams
DHEC records over 2,300 COVID-19 cases in S.C. during course of three days

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released three days worth of COVID-19 case data on Monday.

The health agency does not release numbers over the weekend.

On Monday, they released COVID-19 case information from Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It shows that over the course of three days, there were 2,302 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

COVID-19 CASES | County breakdown of COVID-19 cases

The data from those three days shows that 229 of those cases were in Horry County. On each day, Horry County topped the list with the most cases across the state.

According to the three-day report, there were 5 deaths associated with the coronavirus. Two of those deaths were in Horry County and one was in Georgetown County.

COVID-19 COVERAGE | Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

DHEC is continuing to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus. The health agency released a report on Friday that showed over 90% of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in June were among unvaccinated South Carolinians.

