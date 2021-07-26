Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana

(Sizov A.S.(Tali Russ) | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia board tasked with overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved the six companies that will sell the drug.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the vote which happened Saturday. It marks a major step to finally getting patients legal access to the medication.

Sixty-nine companies had applied for licenses. Specifically the six that won will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

After the contracts are signed, companies will have one year to begin operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
29-year-old Delmar Sanders surrendered to police in Camden County.
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.
It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence.
Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah
Liberty County to reinstate mask mandate for county buildings on Monday

Latest News

City of Savannah
Savannah mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise again
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says unvaccinated patients...
9 out of 10 SC COVID cases, deaths last month were in the unvaccinated, report states
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
Tiny houses to help with homelessness in Savannah
*
Redistricting committee hosting public hearings across Georgia