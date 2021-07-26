MONDAY | Scattered showers build inland through the day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few rain showers continue to roll into our area from the near shore coastal waters this morning. Spotty downpours are tied to an area of low pressure just off the northeast Florida coast.

TRACKING INVEST 90L -

An area of low pressure is spinning just of the northeast Florida coastline this morning and has a low, 30% chance, of tropical development before moving inland later today or tomorrow, It is looking unlikely that this system will develop tropically, but it will help produce more rain across our region and increase the risk of rip currents and rougher surf through tomorrow. You may want to postpone beach plans until later in the work-week.

The area of low pressure is forecast to move inland later today or tomorrow; increasing the risk of scattered downpours and allowing rain to spread further inland. Expect scattered rain, some of which will be heavy, spreading inland this afternoon.

Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s at the coastline and lower 90s well inland. Scattered downpours are more likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, hotter and drier weather builds in for the end of the work-week.

Afternoon temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s Thursday and Friday. An approaching front will boost our chance of downpours heading into the weekend; especially Sunday into early next work-week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.