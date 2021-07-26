Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Residents in Savannah have mixed reactions to return of mask mandate

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A familiar banner returns to Savannah City Hall.

It comes as a growing spike in coronavirus cases puts the progress we’ve made over the last several months at risk. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Monday masks will once again be required in city buildings and a few other places.

It comes as more than 4,500 new cases of COVID were reported across Georgia over the weekend. That’s a return to numbers like we saw at the end of February when cases started to fall after the January spike.

Several people WTOC spoke to said they are disappointed we’re back to this point, but not surprised.

And some added they’re thankful that the city is willing to put the mandate back in place to help keep everyone safe from the growing threat of the Delta variant. Mayor Johnson did say Monday morning during the announcement that he was anticipating some pushback from those who say putting the mandate in place again is punishing those who got the vaccine already.

One Savannah man who says he’s been vaccinated says he is disappointed about the mandate coming back.

“Kind of frustrating, it feels like a little bit of a regression. Like, I always hated the mask. I understand the importance of the mask, but the vaccine is supposed to make it safer, so I don’t want to go back to breathing my breath into my eyes every day,” said resident Thomas Smith.

The Mayor also set a new goal for Chatham County residents: to get the fully vaccinated percentage up ten points, from 42 percent to 52 percent.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah as COVID-19 cases rise again
Georgia board picks 6 companies to sell medical marijuana
The "Mask Up" banner has returned to City Hall in Downtown Savannah.
Savannah businesses respond to reinstated face mask mandate
Savannah Police have announced the death of K-9 Jas, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois.
Savannah Police announce death of K-9 in downtown crash
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island mayor prefers to take ‘positive approach’ instead of enforcing another mask mandate

Latest News

Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be a high COVID-19 transmission rate....
Healthcare workers exhausted as nearly half the US sees high COVID-19 transmission
Her family says she was mindful of COVID-19 and always wore her mask but contracted the virus...
Florida high schooler in ICU after contracting COVID-19
Bryan County leaders respond to rise in COVID cases
Bryan County leaders respond to rise in COVID cases
DHEC: Fully vaccinated people should consider wearing masks as cases rise, delta variant spreads
DHEC: Fully vaccinated people should consider wearing masks as cases rise, delta variant spreads
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, more than 900 hospitalizations, nearly 9% percent positive