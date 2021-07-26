Sky Cams
SC senators to hold first public redistricting hearings, Lowcountry meetings set for August

A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public...
A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public hearings on how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A group of South Carolina senators will travel around the state this week holding public hearings on how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

The Senate subcommittee handling redistricting is holding the first of 10 hearings over the next three weeks before lawmakers use the 2020 U.S. Census data to draw new maps.

They want to hear what citizens want and don’t want done.

But Lowcountry residents will have to wait to have their voices heard.

This week’s hearings are Tuesday at the Gressette Building on Statehouse grounds in Columbia; Wednesday at Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter; and Thursday at York Technical College in Rock Hill.

Senators will meet in the Beaufort area on Aug. 4 in Beaufort County at the Technical College of the LowCountry and then in the Charleston area on Aug. 10 at Trident Technical College.

All of the hearings start at 6:30 p.m.

Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, says he wants the process to be transparent, so they want to hear from voters about their community and changes they would like to see.

Census data is set to come out on Aug. 16.

Rankin says he hopes the process will take less than four months.

The South Carolina House will have its own subcommittee that meets starting next month.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

