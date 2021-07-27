Sky Cams
Beaufort Police looking for man they say spit in employee’s face over cost of extra sauce packets

Damion Travis Simmons
Damion Travis Simmons(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is looking for a man wanted for Assault and Battery.

Damion Travis Simmons, 29, of Burton allegedly spit in the face of an employee of a Beaufort fast food restaurant after becoming involved in a dispute over the cost of extra sauce packets for his order.

Anyone with information should call Officer Cynthia Garber at 843-322-7931 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

