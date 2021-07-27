Bryan County leaders respond to rise in COVID cases

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has the second highest community transmission rate in the Coastal Health District. The Coastal Health District said the message has remained the same for more than a year now - get vaccinated.

They said if we can’t get a hold of the rising transmission rate, this year will look a lot like last year. This time last week, Bryan County’s community transmission index was 176. Now, it’s at 325.

“You wanna be number one in a lot of things, but not in this race. We don’t wanna be there right now,” said Bryan County Nurse Manager Laurie Mehlhorn.

Mehlhorn said the virus is not going anywhere until we all do our part.

“This is the delta variant that’s come out and we know that is highly infectious. People are much more contagious and most probably that is being spread through our unvaccinated population,” she said.

The Mayor Pro Tem of Pembroke says the best chance of surviving is getting the vaccine.

“This thang can flare up again and that’s where I see it’s going right now,” said Mayor Pro Tem of Pembroke Johnnie Miller.

39% of people in Bryan county are fully vaccinated, but Mehlhorn said that number needs to be higher. She asked people who initially chose not to get the vaccine -- what’s changed?

“More times than not it’s because they finally met, known someone, who either got very ill from or died from it.”

Miller said don’t wait until something happens to you for the reality of this virus to sync in.

“I wanna live. I wanna be 170 if I can, but if you wanna live and you want your loved ones to be around, enjoy your loved ones...get vaccinated,” he said.

On July 27, Pembroke will host a free vaccine clinic at their National Night out back-to-school bash at the J. Dixie Harn Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is Pembroke’s first in-person event since 2019.

