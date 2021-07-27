Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will move along the South Carolina coast today. Scattered showers and storms are expected to wrap around the low and keep rain chances into the evening hours. Rain chances decrease Wednesday as the low pulls away. We begin to dry out Thursday and we’ll see our hottest temps so far this year Friday and Saturday. A colds front will stall to our north this weekend and will help increase our rain chances into next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for shower, lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: The weak area of low pressure will continue to move along the South Carolina coast today. There is a 0% chance for tropical development. No other tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kt becoming S at 5-10 kt. Seas 3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10 kt becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

