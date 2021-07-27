Early-morning shooting under investigation in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the person or persons involved in an early-morning shooting in Brunswick on Saturday, July 24.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Glynn County officers responded to The Anchor, located in the 3900 block of Norwich Street, in reference to a shooting. Police say during the investigation, two victims showed up at Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the silent witness line at 912-264-1333 or Inv. Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557.

