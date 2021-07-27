Emergency leaders concerned by recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Numbers for new COVID-19 cases in Bulloch County have jumped after months of dropping.

Bulloch County’s latest COVID case numbers have emergency leaders concerned and urging people to help stop the spread.

They’ve documented about 130 cases in the last two weeks. That’s a sharp increase from what had been consecutive months with fewer cases than that.

Public safety director Ted Wynn says the most alarming stat is that Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center currently has 19 COVID patients - more than quadruple the number from the week before.

“Our infection rate is about 26 percent right now. And sadly, only about 26 percent of Bulloch County has gotten both vaccines,” Wynn said.

Wynn says most if not all the current positive test results come from people who aren’t vaccinated. He says treatment for those patients takes away beds and resources from people with other illnesses or injuries.

He continues to urge people to get fully vaccinated as a way to greatly reduce the chance of becoming infected or at the least reduce the effect of the virus on them.

