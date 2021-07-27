First Alert! Hottest Temps of the year arrive Thursday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Got ready for the hottest air of the season. Temps begin to warm Thursday and will soar into the mid to upper 90s. We have First Alert WX Days Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

Here's your First Alert! Hottest air of the season coming up Thursday through Saturday. Temps will reach the mid to upper 90s but it will feel closer to 110° for some. Be heat smart by drinking plenty of water, taking a lot of breaks and staying in the a/c as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/VXOCtY3Mru — WTOC David Turley (@WtocDave) July 27, 2021

Dew points remain in the 70s so our feels like temps will be between 105º-110º. Make sure you are heat smart. If you are working outside, take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

