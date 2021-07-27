Sky Cams
First Alert! Hottest Temps of the year arrive Thursday.

*(wtoc)
By Dave Turley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Got ready for the hottest air of the season. Temps begin to warm Thursday and will soar into the mid to upper 90s. We have First Alert WX Days Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

Dew points remain in the 70s so our feels like temps will be between 105º-110º. Make sure you are heat smart. If you are working outside, take plenty of breaks in the shade or a/c, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

