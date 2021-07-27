Former Pembroke school turning into historic museum

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - History preserved - a former Bryan County school is being turned into a museum.

WTOC got a tour of the Dingle School and spoke with a city leader who has a special connection to the building.

The Dingle School has been around for more than 70 years. The City of Pembroke says they’ve been working on saving this building to keep its history alive.

The Mayor Pro Tem of Pembroke says the Dingle School was one of the first schools built for Black people in 1949. And he was a student in those classrooms.

“It runs chills through my body. You know what I mean,” said Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Miller.

Pembroke’s City Council voted last month to accept this school from the Bryan County Board of Education.

“We walked the building with the city council. Just to hear the stories and the history behind that building...there’s not, there wasn’t a better place to go than the City of Pembroke,” said Superintendent Paul Brooksher.

When Miller walks through the doors, he says he can’t help but think of all the memories - good and bad.

“When Martin Luther King was shot back in 1963, I was sitting in this classroom, got the news, the teachers ran out in the hall hollering and crying and also later on when John F. Kennedy was shot, we got some tragic news here,” Miller said. “My first lil kiss was in this building. My first butt woopin’ was in this building.”

The city has been working on getting this building for about 20 years. Miller says this school is one of the few memories Black people in Pembroke can hold onto and they will bring those alive when it officially opens as a historical site.

“Memories, you know. That’s all we can carry with us is memories.”

The city says they expect this project to take a few years. They’re asking school alumni to send in memories and artifacts they might have to include in the future museum.

