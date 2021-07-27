Jeff Davis Co. schools ready to return with students in the classroom

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown is on as students and school staff get ready for the 2021-2022 school year. After all of last year’s challenges, school leaders in Jeff Davis say they’re ready to take on a more “normal” year.

“Last year proved that even in a difficult time we can make gains. With the hopes of this year being more normal we feel like we can make even higher gains,” said Superintendent Chris Roppe.

Students in the Jeff Davis County School District will have a school year that looks a lot like it did toward the end of the last school year. Superintendent Chris Roppe says, however, they will not have regular temperature checks for staff and students.

“Our community got behind what we were doing. Whether it was online learning, whether it was in person and when we had to make changes the community supported it.”

This year, Roppe says they’re not offering a virtual learning option to students in grades Pre-K through 5th.

Virtual schooling will be offered to students in the higher grade levels, but they will have to apply and get accepted.

“If a student was not successful in online learning last year we don’t want them to get further behind, so we’re asking those students to come back.”

Roppe says staffing is in place for the year and students will even have a chance to tour their schools before their first day.

This year the district will have an open house on August 3 and 4 with scheduled times for each grade level. The first day of school is on August 5.

Roppe says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases every day and they’ll offer masks to students and staff who want one.

“We are going to continue with our ecovasive spraying, which is kind of a preemptive strategy to go ahead and do some things before students return.”

After school programs and extracurriculars are being offered as usual. Even though, Roppe says, there are still some unknowns they at least now have a plan he’s confident in.

“Watching our staff and students be able to mold themselves to something new really set the bar high for us.”

The district’s open house schedule can be found below:

