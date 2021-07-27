Masks now required in Chatham County government buildings

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, masks are now required in all county-maintained buildings.

According to the county, this includes all workers and visitors regardless of COVID vaccination status.

The Chairman says the mask mandate for county buildings will last a month, but could be longer.

“We’ll see,” Chairman Ellis said. “We’re going to look at it, and we’re going to let it ride for a month starting today. And then we’ll look at it within a month. But hopefully we’re going to get these numbers down. And that’s the aim and the goal of it all, is to get these numbers down. And the only way to get those numbers down is for our people to get those shots.”

Chairman Ellis said he is encouraging county businesses and restaurants to follow the latest CDC mask guidelines.

