Masks will be required in Liberty County schools

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Face coverings will be required for students and teachers in the Liberty County School District to start the new school year.

The school board approved the mask requirement at a board meeting on Tuesday, July 27. According to the school system, the COVID rate of transmission and executive orders on masking by the City of Hinesville and Liberty County led them to make this change.

“We believe that as a school district, we have the responsibility to try to help the county keep the spread of this down. And we’ve done that, ever since March when it first came out, we went virtual until we thought it was safe and then we came back. So the science, where we are with this coronavirus, is what’s dictating us to do this,” said Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry.

He says the district is not looking at a virtual option right now. Students will be required to wear a mask in classrooms. If a student does not have a mask, one will be provided. The superintendent says he hopes parents know he has their best interest in mind.

“This is a crisis for us as we see it right now and we’ve gotta work through it.”

The superintendent says he hopes this will be temporary and they can work with families to get through this pandemic together.

You can watch a replay of that meeting below:

Posted by Liberty County School System on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

“Fundamentally, we want our students in school for in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. We want to avoid having to shut down schools throughout the course of the year due to the transmission of COVID-19. In order to do that, it is necessary to require masks at this time to stop the spread,” Superintendent Franklin Perry said.

Liberty County School System ended last school year with about half its student population learning virtually, the other half in-person.

This school year, all students will be back in the classroom.

Perry said virtual learning will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“If there are circumstances that we need to talk about, we have to handle those on an individual basis,’ he said.

Before students and staff head to school, the district is encouraging at-home COVID screening daily. The district has provided the following guidance to help determine if a student or staff member should report to school.

If a student or staff tests positive for COVID-19, the district will follow the Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.

“We will be very serious about the virus, just as we did last year. We will immediately do the contact tracing,” Dr. Perry said.

According to the district, students or staff who are fully vaccinated would not need to quarantine in the event of a close contact exposure.

“What we want to do is try to keep everybody safe, and I think this would be a way to do it, if more people would take the vaccine,” he said.

The vaccine is optional for staff and students who are eligible.

District leaders say there are concerns of learning loss with virtual students, and of course, due to the summer break.

Perry says they plan to look at data soon to decide how to catch students up.

“We look at each individual child and try to adjust what we do. There will be afterschool activities. There will be Saturday activities,” he said.

School staff are eager to see all their students again, saying it feels as though things are back to normal.

For Bradwell Institute’s head boy’s basketball coach, he’s eager for athletic events to feel normal again too.

“I think for us, as coaches and players, just the fan participation is definitely going to be a big lift for our team,” Ty Randolph said.

While last school year had its ups and downs, Perry said it showed the resilience of students, teachers, and parents.

“We’re in this together and we’re going to make it a great year,” Perry said.

Liberty County students return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.