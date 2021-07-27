Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

McMaster’s office says mask mandate ‘entirely unenforceable’

Governor McMaster’s Communication Director Brian Symmes said “Governor McMaster never ordered a...
Governor McMaster’s Communication Director Brian Symmes said “Governor McMaster never ordered a statewide mask mandate at the height of the pandemic and he’s certainly not going to now.”
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With COVID-19 cases rising in the state and COVID’s Delta variant beginning to emerge, Governor Henry McMaster thinks there is little public policy will impact.

Governor McMaster’s Communication Director Brian Symmes said “Governor McMaster never ordered a statewide mask mandate at the height of the pandemic and he’s certainly not going to now.”

Symmes highlighted the that he thinks the population of South Carolina simply wouldn’t listen, even if the governor put a mandate in place.

“Aside from the fact that a statewide mandate is entirely unenforceable, South Carolinians have been learning about this virus for over a year and a half now – they know what they need to be safe and certainly don’t need government officials restricting them in any way,” Symmes said.

While newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hovering around 200 to 300 per day back in May, recent totals released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show 1,212 of COVID-19 diagnosed Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Savannah
Mask mandate reinstated in Savannah as COVID-19 cases rise again
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Swimmer bitten by small shark on Tybee Island
The "Mask Up" banner has returned to City Hall in Downtown Savannah.
Savannah businesses respond to reinstated face mask mandate
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island mayor prefers to take ‘positive approach’ instead of enforcing another mask mandate

Latest News

Masks will be required in Savannah-Chatham schools to start the new year
Damion Travis Simmons
Beaufort Police looking for man they say spit in employee’s face over cost of extra sauce packets
Update on COVID-19
Emergency leaders concerned by recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Bulloch Co.
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson